POLICE were called to a service station in Booyal yesterday to investigate a “sudden death.”

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the death was “unsuspicious” and the 73-year-old man had passed away from natural causes.

The man’s dog reportedly alerted people to the scene.

A worker from the service station said a woman called an ambulance at 4.30pm.

Police were later called to the scene and arrived at 5.20pm.