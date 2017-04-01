An immigrant's sweet trek from Italy to Bundy

THE Bundaberg region is rich in its sugar history and the NewsMail has collected a number of stories in a special book called the Sweet Life.

The book chronicles the history of sugar in Bundaberg through the voices of those that know it best; the cane farmers.

Below is an extract from the book.

GIOVANNI "John” Santalucia's journey is one of man who sailed away from war-torn Italy determined to seek a better life in Australia.

He set sail aboard the Toscana for Australia in August, 1951, determined to escape the poverty of war-torn Italy.

"I was raised with a strong work ethic, but there were no opportunities in Italy to progress in agriculture - Australia was undeveloped with affordable, arable land, which offered greater potential for long term prospects,” John, now 84, said.

The long and arduous boat trip made the 19-year-old feel like he was travelling to the ends of the earth, and when he touched Australian soil 48 days later, he had only a ten pound note in his pocket.

John soon found work repairing broken sugar bags at the Inkerman Sugar Mill in North Queensland, but he was unimpressed when his foreman suggested he "rip a few more bags” so they could work in the shed a bit longer and avoid the searing outside sun.

"At first, the climate and language were difficult, and Sundays were very depressing because the shops and hotels were all closed, as opposed to vibrant Sundays in Italy,” John recalled.

He joined a cane cutting gang soon after - he remembers long weeks with blistered and bleeding hands and shoulders, which eventually hardened up with daily bandaging.

After cutting cane for two seasons, he had saved enough to buy a second-hand bulldozer in partnership with his brother, Frank, who had migrated to Australia the year before him.

Living in rough bush shacks and working long hours, the brothers taught themselves to operate the dozer and found plentiful land clearing work - many farmers in those days were still clearing by hand.

In 1955, they bought their first cane farm at Airville, 10km west of Ayr, but when the partnership dissolved three years later, John headed south to Bundaberg where Carter Bros had a second-hand bulldozer for sale.

John Santalucia with a young sugar cane crop on his farm, Santa Fe. contributed SANTA04

"Although it was in pieces, it was affordable and there were not many bulldozers available after the war,” Mr Santalucia's daughter Lisa Gelsomino said.

"Carter Bros arranged for Dad to do some work at Burnett Heads to try out the assembled machine and he soon found a demand for contract work.”

During the next few years, John gradually acquired several local cane farms - at Johnston Street, Avoca, Greathead Road, Kepnock, and Bargara Road, Kalkie.

In 1964, he won a tender to develop 1525 ha of virgin-wallum land at Elliott River to improved pastures with the opportunity to convert the land to freehold once the development was completed.

John achieved freehold ownership in 1978 and named the property Santa-Fe - a tribute to both the Santalucia name and the property's strong beef production connections, since the tender requirements stipulated it be converted to pastures for beef cattle.

Since 1993, John has gradually converted Santa-Fe to a laser-levelled and flood irrigated sugar cane property with more than 1000 ha available for cane production and the balance comprising dams, roads, and sheds.

Without possessing any engineering qualifications, but having a natural ability to develop his skill and knowledge of dam construction, John has over the years personally designed and constructed, with the assistance of employees, 18 dams on the property with an aggregate holding capacity in excess of 7000 ML.

Dams feed into each other through a fully integrated underground pipeline system running throughout the property providing irrigation for the entire crop; all tail water returns to the storage systems.

"The development of Santa-Fe from a virgin-wallum bushland to an environmentally efficient sugar cane farm is a truly outstanding achievement for a young Italian migrant who made Australia and Bundaberg his home,” Lisa said.

Now 84, John is re-developing cane properties located closer to the Bundaberg town area, undertaking drainage and water storage works and land remodelling to increase productivity.

John Santalucia, now 84, toasts to the success of a hard-working life. contributed SANTA03

He still supervises the day-to-day operations across his sugar cane farms and loves nothing more than to stand on the ridge at Santa-Fe after heavy rain has filled the dams and take in their absorbing view on the horizon.

"When I emigrated to Australia I embraced this new life. With hard work and commitment I have gradually surpassed the goals I had envisioned and done so with joy and satisfaction. Hopefully, I contributed to the post-war prosperity of Australia, and if I could do this with my limited education so can anyone else,” John said.

In 2015, the Bundaberg Regional Council named a boulevard in Kepnock after John Santalucia, in recognition of his long-time commitment to and local development of the city and district.

To read this and other stories about Bundaberg's sugar legacy, pick up the Sweet Life at your local newsagent or drop into the NewsMail offices.