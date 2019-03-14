An honour for Brendon as he is the best in Wide Bay

BAT MAN: The Waves' Brendon Schultz in action during the current season of cricket in Bundaberg. He was the best representative player in Wide Bay this season.

BAT MAN: The Waves' Brendon Schultz in action during the current season of cricket in Bundaberg. He was the best representative player in Wide Bay this season. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: Bundaberg's Brendon Schultz admits without the support of his teammates he wouldn't have had the good season he has just had.

Schultz was recognised earlier this month as the best player in Wide Bay after excelling with bat and ball in Bundaberg Cricket Association competition and in representative cricket.

"I saw it on Facebook that I won the award,” he said.

"I probably was a little bit shocked when I saw it.”

But when you look at what the 18-year-old has done, it is easy to see why he was picked.

Schultz represented Wide Bay in both the O'Dea Shield and the McPherson Shield for under-21 and under-18 players, scoring four half centuries and 332 runs overall in six matches.

He was then selected for South Queensland's U21 team at the Schaeffer Shield, making 76 against Gold Coast before being picked for Queensland Country on a tour to New Zealand.

The teenager wasn't able to play after rain prevented matches from starting.

If that wasn't enough the top order batsmen has scored 325 runs for The Waves in division 1 cricket and taken nine wickets.

"I've done a lot more training, which has probably led to the results,” Schultz said.

"My dad takes me down to the nets and helps me train, he is always offering to help.”

Schultz said the support of his teammates helped as well.

"Definitely, the boys are always carrying on saying I should be playing higher and representing Queensland,” he said.

"Luke Owen (The Waves captain) has put me up the order as well so I can help make some runs.”

Schultz hopes he can do that when the side takes on Brothers in the Division 1 grand final on Sunday.

The Waves are hoping to win the title for the first time since 2014.

"It's all about our batting,” he said.

"For us if we score plenty of runs we usually win.”

Schultz wasn't the only winner from Bundaberg with six others winning player of the year awards from Wide Bay.

The Waves players Sam Stuchbery and Brenton Catasti won the U12 and U13 player of the year with YMCA player Dylan Heycox winning in U15.

Brothers batsmen Matt Jackson won in U16 after scoring the most runs with 684 in the BCA junior U16 competition.

Finally, Taylor Stumer won the junior Wide Bay cricket player of the year with The Waves Caleb Szegfu winning the best player in Lord's Taverners competition for Wide Bay.

PLAYER OF YEAR IN WIDE BAY

U12: Sam Stuchbery

U13: Brenton Catasti

U14: Oliver Bembrick

U15: Dylan Heycox

U16: Matt Jackson

Junior cricketer of the year: Taylor Stumer

Senior cricketer of the year: Brendon Schultz

Lord Taverner best player: Caleb Szegfu