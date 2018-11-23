Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An elderly Redcliffe woman had died after falling from her mobility scooter.
An elderly Redcliffe woman had died after falling from her mobility scooter.
News

Elderly woman dies after falling from scooter

by Erin Smith
23rd Nov 2018 4:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An 85-year-old woman has died after falling from her mobility scooter and down a rock wall.

Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit officer Senior Constable Steve Henderson said the incident happened at about 11.30am on Thursday, November 22.

He said it was believed the woman had a medical episode while riding her mobility scooter along Shields St, Redcliffe.

She fell off the scooter and down the rock wall embankment.

The woman died on route to the hospital.

aging editors picks redcliffe

Top Stories

    Have your say on Bargara council buildings future

    premium_icon Have your say on Bargara council buildings future

    News BUNDABERG Regional Council is calling on locals' ideas to decide what should happen to two Bargara properties.

    Dust storm coats the Rum City

    premium_icon Dust storm coats the Rum City

    Weather Dust storm from the west covers Bundy

    Police provide update on fatal crash cause

    premium_icon Police provide update on fatal crash cause

    News 'We don't wish to have any more fatales.'

    DEADLY STRETCH: Minor upgrade a step towards a safer road

    premium_icon DEADLY STRETCH: Minor upgrade a step towards a safer road

    News Plans for a minor upgrade announced for Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd

    Local Partners