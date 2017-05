An average morning for cops catching lead feet

ROAD SAFETY WEEK: Constable Matthew Bedding, constable Bradley Threkeld and constable Steve Freney participating in speed management LiDAR training in George Street.

AHEAD of Fatality Free Friday tomorrow, Bundaberg Police have provided a snapshot of an average morning catching speeding drivers in the region.

The following were all clocked in the space of two hours this morning.

At 5.45am a 44-year-old Bargara woman was clocked doing 70km/h in a 60km/h zone along Walker St, Walkervale and faced a $162 fine and one demerit point.

At 6.20am a 56-year-old Thabeban man, 76km/h in a 60km/h zone along Thabeban St, Norville - $243 and three demerit points.

At 6.40am a 58-year-old Bundaberg West woman, 94km/h in a 60km/h zone along Clayton Road, Thabeban - $243 and three demerit points.

At 7.15am a 31-year-old Childers man, 114km/h in a 100km/h zone along Goodwood Rd, Redridge - $243 and three demerit points.

At 7.40am a 50-year-old Avenell Heights man, 71km/h in a 60km/h zone along Enterprise St, Svensson Heights - $162 and one demerit point.