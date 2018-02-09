An Australian first for Bundaberg Sugar

IN AN Australian first, Bundaberg Sugar is growing and processing organic raw sugar after achieving Australian Certified Organic (ACO) status.

Chief Executive Officer Guy Basile said interest from retailers and manufacturers has prompted Bundaberg Sugar to grow organic sugar cane on its company farms and process it at the Millaquin site.

"Customer interest is not only in organic sugar but particularly Australian grown organic,”he said.

"This is a first for Bundaberg Sugar and we will be the only suppliers of Australian organic sugar.

"Initially we will produce small quantities of organic raw sugar but growth and further reach into the market will allow us to increase production.

"The identified market is due to more interest in purchasing organic sugar.

"Our intention is to develop a robust customer base to meet the needs of retailers and manufacturers who are currently purchasing organic sugar from overseas.

"Supporting this is the quality certification we currently have with the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Bonsucro for sustainable global practices in food production.”

Bundaberg Sugar General Manager Operations David Pickering said 20ha of land on company farms would produce around 2,000t of organic sugar cane in 2018.

A further 35ha of land is currently in transition from standard to organic farming.

"There are special processes involved. On our farms we've had to ensure the land has only organic inputs for a number of years prior to being certified,” he said.

"Crushing the organic sugar cane will occur at the end of the 2018 crushing season.

"Key principles associated with transporting and milling the cane is tracking and segregating the organic product from normal production.

"There is a significant emphasis on cleaning between making non-organic and organic sugar. It normally takes around two to three days for the sugar process to cycle through the mill.

"Therefore, in manufacturing organic sugar, we have to modify our production to ensure we are processing organic product only.

"We have further stringent procedures in place within our packaging plant to segregate the organic from non-organic sugar.”