An Aussie tradition back in Bundy this weekend

WHAT'S COOKING: Bundaberg's Salvation Army volunteers Bevan Grohn, John Heininger and David Bailey are ready to get back on the barbie, after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

WHAT'S COOKING: Bundaberg's Salvation Army volunteers Bevan Grohn, John Heininger and David Bailey are ready to get back on the barbie, after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

A WEEKEND tradition for many Australians will return to Bundaberg tomorrow, for the first time in months.

As life continues to return to normal after COVID-19, the classic Aussie pastime of cooking snags on the barbie will also make a comeback to Bundy.

Local community groups will start serving the public with their weekend sausage sizzle fundraisers again, at Bunnings Warehouse, from today.

Bunnings chief operating officer Deb Poole said it was great to be bringing the community initiatives back to Queensland stores, while adhering to health guidelines.

“Earlier this month we were excited to bring sausage sizzles back to Tasmania and the Northern Territory and community groups did a fantastic job adapting to the new physically-distanced layout and hygiene measures designed to keep everyone safe,” Ms Poole said.

“We know community groups and customers in other states are just as keen to see them return, so we’re really excited to be bringing them back to Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia this weekend.”

The community initiatives temporarily stopped operating in March, as a result of the pandemic.

To assist these community groups during this challenging time, Bunnings Warehouse donated $500 gift cards to ensure their fundraising efforts could continue.

WHAT'S COOKING: Bundaberg's Salvation Army volunteers Bevan Grohn, John Heininger and David Bailey are ready to get back on the barbie, after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Ensuring customer safety remains priority, cleaning and hygiene procedures have increased and separate ordering and collection points have been created to ensure 1.5m distance applies to all patrons.

“While our community groups are taking a number of extra precautions, what hasn’t changed is the great feeling of supporting a local community group and the unmistakeable taste of an Aussie sausage, bread and sauce,” Ms Poole said.

Bundaberg’s Salvation Army will be the first community organisation to host the local fundraising initiative.

The first Bunnings sausage sizzle was held almost 30 years ago, with more than 40,000 events held by local community groups each year.

More than 200 sausage sizzles are set to return at selected stores across Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia this weekend, with NSW expected to follow suit soon.