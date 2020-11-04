‘An ambush is coming’: Inglis’ warning to the Blues

The Maroons are down-and-out underdogs for tonight’s State of Origin opener, and that’s exactly why Greg Inglis thinks the Blues should be worried.

Queensland State of Origin great Greg Inglis has warned NSW to prepare for "an ambush" from an underdog Queensland side in tonight's series opener.

Bookmakers have backed the Blues as hot $1.34 favourites to win a third series, but the former Maroons captain said coach Wayne Bennett would use the underdog status to motivate his young Queensland outfit.

"Being involved with Wayne, I'm confident they'll have them primed and ready to go," Inglis told The Courier-Mail.

"We had the underdog tag even when we got those eight series in a row. It's nothing new to Queensland; it's nothing new to the Queensland team. They embrace it, they love it, and behind closed doors they'd be talking about it."

"Don't be surprised if an ambush is coming."

Inglis made his Origin debut in Sydney in game one in 2006, which Queensland lost before coming back for a historic series win that kicked off their eight-straight dynasty.

Despite his successes in the series, the 33-year-old NRL great - who is coming out of retirement to play for Super League team the Warrington Wolves next year - said his first Queensland camp remains his greatest State of Origin memory.

"You never forget those moments. You never forget the jersey and running it out on the biggest stage," Inglis said.

"I always go back to my first Origin game, even though we lost, it was 17-16, but I just remember that game and that camp."

Inglis said he and his parents would "cheer the Queenslanders on from home" tonight, adding: "I try to avoid going to the pub and that, because it gets a bit rowdy."

Greg Inglis appears in a new Menulog campaign alongside Snoop Dogg. Picture: Menulog/ Supplied

Ahead of the game, Inglis will appear in a new ad campaign for Menulog alongside long-time South Sydney Rabbitohs fan, Snoop Dogg.

For the ad, which will go live at 7pm, Inglis as well as Craig Wing, Ben Hunt and the Trbojevic brothers lend their voices to a new verse in Snoop Dogg's "Did Somebody Say" jingle for the food delivery app.

"Once I read the script I was like, 'No, that's not for me, I'm not a rapper, I'm not Snoop Dogg, I'm not going there to make a fool of myself'," Inglis laughed.

"But then I ended up coming around to have a look while they were shooting it and I was like, 'Oh actually this is pretty fun'.

"It was really good and I had a lot of fun."

Inglis said he met a number of big-name celebrities during his stint playing with the Rabbitohs as a result of Russell Crowe's influence.

"We had the Madden brothers, Tom Cruise, when we went over to the World Cup Challenge we had big celebrities coming through the dressing shed," he said.

"You sit back and you don't want to be a fangirl, but at the same time you've got to wait for someone to go up and ask for a photo and then we're all going up and getting a photo."

"I think what Russell's done with the club, he's a true rugby league fan and he's passionate about his Souths club. The way he's branded them right across the world is quite remarkable."

