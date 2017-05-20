An Afterlife just the beginning for Bundy film editor

Andrew Groundwater stands on set at Zillmere Rd during An Afterlife filming.

BUDDING Bundy film editor Richard Lawton will have his indie short film showcased to the world at an international film festival today.

Lawton, 23, edited An Afterlife, selected to play at the Brazil International Film Festival after picking up its first international award in Ireland last month.

As the title suggests, the film follows a man's journey as he tries to figure out what awaits him in the afterlife.

A bold concept for a small 12-minute film shot in Brisbane on a micro budget.

But Lawton said writer and producer Jeremy Rigby approached it in a non-heavy handed way.

"I'm new at this and there is a buzz from knowing someone has enjoyed something you've been responsible for creating," Lawton said.

The film took about two days to film and spent one-and-a-half years in post-production. It was completed in January.

Lawton's love of film began here in Bundy while attending Bundaberg State High School and was heavily influenced by film and TV teacher Warren Duxbury.

He hopes to set up a post-production house in Brisbane and loves editing because it allows him to problem solve and think outside the box.

"The thing I like about editing is you get the material to work with and it's your job to make or break it," he said.

Lawton hopes An Afterlife will hit Aussie film festival screens later this year.