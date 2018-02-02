Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Amputee drink drives after hearing his work hours cut

A BUNDABERG man who drank heavily after he found out his work hours were about to be cut made a "stupid and dangerous" decision to drive and was caught more than three times over the legal limit.

On December 14, about 11pm, Jamie Bruce Kiernan was busted along Johnstone St, Bundaberg with an alcohol reading of 0.181.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger told Bundaberg Magistrates Court Kiernan was involved in a cane harvesting incident in 2006, which saw him lose his leg but he had overcome the setback to be continually employed, primarily driving tractors, since then.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she considered the factors that led him to driving that night and all that he had overcome in his personal life, but asked Mr Messenger to explain what Kiernan was doing to deal with those problems because this was the fourth time he had been before the courts.

"I can't look at this as an isolated incident," Ms Merrin said.

"It can't be lost on you how significantly intoxicated you were."

Mr Messenger said Kiernan had the support of his wife, had sought help from his GP and was on anti-depressant medication.

Kiernan pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, was fined $2000 and lost his licence for a year.

Topics:  amputee buncourt bundaberg drink-driving

Bundaberg News Mail
Man pleads not guilty to repeatedly spitting on police

Man pleads not guilty to repeatedly spitting on police

ZANE Scells allegedly taunted police, calling them "weak c---s” while threatening to get his "boys” on to them during a violent Australia Day...

Bundy rental vacancies drop to near-record low

LOW VACANCIES: Le-Anne Allan says investors selling to owner-occupiers has significantly affected Bundaberg's rental market.

Retirees selling up behind drop in homes available to rent

Sweet life after going from sugar to pines

HARVESTING: Quality controller Clint Zemek on Amaryllys Farm in Gooburrum.

Perfect growing conditions have Bundy farm booming

Cheryl to help influence national mental health policy

NATIONAL FORUM: Cheryl Rudorfer (right, pictured with senior peer worker Lynette Noble), has more than a decade of experience in advocating for people with mental illness.

Bundy woman appointed to consumer and carer forum

Local Partners