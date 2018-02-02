Amputee drink drives after hearing his work hours cut

A BUNDABERG man who drank heavily after he found out his work hours were about to be cut made a "stupid and dangerous" decision to drive and was caught more than three times over the legal limit.

On December 14, about 11pm, Jamie Bruce Kiernan was busted along Johnstone St, Bundaberg with an alcohol reading of 0.181.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger told Bundaberg Magistrates Court Kiernan was involved in a cane harvesting incident in 2006, which saw him lose his leg but he had overcome the setback to be continually employed, primarily driving tractors, since then.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said she considered the factors that led him to driving that night and all that he had overcome in his personal life, but asked Mr Messenger to explain what Kiernan was doing to deal with those problems because this was the fourth time he had been before the courts.

"I can't look at this as an isolated incident," Ms Merrin said.

"It can't be lost on you how significantly intoxicated you were."

Mr Messenger said Kiernan had the support of his wife, had sought help from his GP and was on anti-depressant medication.

Kiernan pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, was fined $2000 and lost his licence for a year.