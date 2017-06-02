Amputated thumbs and school in the 1930s

Bundaberg man Malakai Koloi talks about life in Tonga in the 1930s.

WHEN I was in primary school in the '30s, the Methodist Church ran most of the schools throughout Tonga.

On my home island of Foa, there was a Methodist primary school in each village and one government school in the middle of the island.

My school building was one large room about 22m long and 10m wide wide with rounded ends and a raised stage at one end. The school had a wooden floor, timber walls and tin roof, a double door for the main entrance, four other doors and eight glass windows.

Four teachers, the male head and three female teachers, worked in this space.

All of us from classes one to six sat on the floor. Occasionally a teacher would take classes out for lessons under the big tree in the front yard.

There were about 70 students and two boy and two girl prefects.

Our teachers smacked us for minor misbehaviours.

Major misbehaviours were sleeping or laughing in church, being late for Sunday school and other behaviours that showed disrespect to the community like boys and girls playing together in the sea.

On rainy days we'd play in the water on the street then end up climbing the masts of the boats and diving into the water or, worse, pushing another child off the mast. This was noted by the prefects.

Before classes started every Monday, the prefects would call out the names of those they'd recorded and the teachers would switch the child's left hand with a hibiscus stick. If the left hand was cut or sore, your bottom was their second choice.

Wednesday was outdoor day. Boys used machetes to cut the grass, clean the school grounds, and go to the bush to plant taro, banana, kumala (sweet potatoes) and yam while the girls cleaned the windows and floor and then wove mats, baskets, hats and jewellery out of vegetable fibres and seeds.

There was a man who went around threatening to cut off the hands or arms of naughty children. He also made a knife for his son out of a hand saw blade.

On one particular Wednesday, some of the boys had had enough of the man threatening them, so they took the knife and hid it in a soft tree and left the bad man's son to take it out.

Some of the boys didn't think this was right and a fight broke out. The knife was swung around and a boy's thumb was cut off. So we picked it up off the ground and tried to tie it on with banana leaves.

We than took him to the sea as all believed that salt water was the best medicine.

No one in the village even knew about it, even his parents.

That was until the next Monday, punishment day, when it was time for him to get the hibiscus stick.

The teacher asked him four times what happened, but he wouldn't tell. I got up and told the story and he didn't get the stick.

The thumb healed, the only difference being that it stuck out in the wrong direction.

Another Wednesday we were cutting trees to fence part of the school yard with machete knives and axes.

Using these tools, a few sharp ends were left where the trees split.

We took a week to do the fence, every afternoon.

When we were playing soccer with a very big pummello, one boy accidentally forced me into a corner and that piece of split stick went through my leg.

A man living opposite the school came with his hand saw and cut the piece of wood, then my father took me by horseback along our island, across shallow water to the main island to the hospital at Pa'angi the main town of the Ha'apai group.

They removed the stick from my leg and dressed it every day with gauze dipped in acriflavine. My aunt cooked for me and bathed me as there were no such facilities at that hospital.

Back in the classroom, only Class 6 used paper, pencils or ink we made out of the berries of a bush vine. All other classes used slates. We used a type of hard coral that grew in bunches of about 10 and each "pencil" was about three inches long. This bunch would last me about a month.

I hope to be able to tell you more of fishing and our church in the future.