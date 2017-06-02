24°
News

Amputated thumbs and school in the 1930s

Malakai Koloi | 2nd Jun 2017 3:44 PM
METHODIST: A church in Tonga.
METHODIST: A church in Tonga.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Bundaberg man Malakai Koloi talks about life in Tonga in the 1930s. 

 

WHEN I was in primary school in the '30s, the Methodist Church ran most of the schools throughout Tonga.

On my home island of Foa, there was a Methodist primary school in each village and one government school in the middle of the island.

My school building was one large room about 22m long and 10m wide wide with rounded ends and a raised stage at one end. The school had a wooden floor, timber walls and tin roof, a double door for the main entrance, four other doors and eight glass windows.

Four teachers, the male head and three female teachers, worked in this space.

All of us from classes one to six sat on the floor. Occasionally a teacher would take classes out for lessons under the big tree in the front yard.

There were about 70 students and two boy and two girl prefects.

Our teachers smacked us for minor misbehaviours.

Major misbehaviours were sleeping or laughing in church, being late for Sunday school and other behaviours that showed disrespect to the community like boys and girls playing together in the sea.

On rainy days we'd play in the water on the street then end up climbing the masts of the boats and diving into the water or, worse, pushing another child off the mast. This was noted by the prefects.

Before classes started every Monday, the prefects would call out the names of those they'd recorded and the teachers would switch the child's left hand with a hibiscus stick. If the left hand was cut or sore, your bottom was their second choice.

Wednesday was outdoor day. Boys used machetes to cut the grass, clean the school grounds, and go to the bush to plant taro, banana, kumala (sweet potatoes) and yam while the girls cleaned the windows and floor and then wove mats, baskets, hats and jewellery out of vegetable fibres and seeds.

There was a man who went around threatening to cut off the hands or arms of naughty children. He also made a knife for his son out of a hand saw blade.

On one particular Wednesday, some of the boys had had enough of the man threatening them, so they took the knife and hid it in a soft tree and left the bad man's son to take it out.

Some of the boys didn't think this was right and a fight broke out. The knife was swung around and a boy's thumb was cut off. So we picked it up off the ground and tried to tie it on with banana leaves.

We than took him to the sea as all believed that salt water was the best medicine.

No one in the village even knew about it, even his parents.

That was until the next Monday, punishment day, when it was time for him to get the hibiscus stick.

The teacher asked him four times what happened, but he wouldn't tell. I got up and told the story and he didn't get the stick.

The thumb healed, the only difference being that it stuck out in the wrong direction.

Another Wednesday we were cutting trees to fence part of the school yard with machete knives and axes.

Using these tools, a few sharp ends were left where the trees split.

We took a week to do the fence, every afternoon.

When we were playing soccer with a very big pummello, one boy accidentally forced me into a corner and that piece of split stick went through my leg.

A man living opposite the school came with his hand saw and cut the piece of wood, then my father took me by horseback along our island, across shallow water to the main island to the hospital at Pa'angi the main town of the Ha'apai group.

They removed the stick from my leg and dressed it every day with gauze dipped in acriflavine. My aunt cooked for me and bathed me as there were no such facilities at that hospital.

Back in the classroom, only Class 6 used paper, pencils or ink we made out of the berries of a bush vine. All other classes used slates. We used a type of hard coral that grew in bunches of about 10 and each "pencil" was about three inches long. This bunch would last me about a month.

I hope to be able to tell you more of fishing and our church in the future.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  local history

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Cashless card will improve life for mums and kids: SA mayor

Cashless card will improve life for mums and kids: SA mayor

THE mayor of Ceduna in South Australia, where the Cashless Debit Card has been introduced, has weighed into the debate in Hinkler.

Passionate volunteer Bob had love for all sports

LIFESAVING LEGEND: Bob Holden had a 39-year love affair with the lifesaving movement.

Family man devoted to league, touch and lifesaving

Gladstone man found with 44 child porn photos, 11 'most severe'

11 of the 44 images found depicted adult-to-child penetration acts

Amputated thumbs and school in the 1930s

METHODIST: A church in Tonga.

Going to school in Tonga in the '30s was an unforgettable experience

Local Partners

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college which pocketed $80m in government funding has been barred from providing nationally-recognised courses.

Bundy's business 'angels' bring home first place

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Britney Callaghan, Emma Deighton and Georgia Douglass at Bundaberg North State High School.

'You had me at chilli crab burger'

No better time to be an 'Old Tool'

LEAGUE STAR: Wendell Sailor will be at the fundraising lunch.

Men's health the focus of fundraiser

WHAT'S ON: Friday, June 2

NIGHT OF NIGHTS: Shalom College's formal is on tonight.

Five things you need to know today

80-tonne monster may be the most terrifying thing ever

THE BEAST: Bundaberg Show.

Wild ride is at the show

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone has dished out the gossip on her iconic Clueless role that turned her into a '90s screen legend

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Kyle Sandilands.

Former Idol judge 'bored' by role

Karl Stefanovic: 'I'm over it, I hope Australia is as well'

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

DJI Spark: the drone you fly with a wave of your hands

DJI launch of mini drone Spark in Sydney.

Mini camera drone launches in Australia from $859

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

TIDY 3 BEDROOM BRICK WITH 6M x 6M POWERED SHED

7 Pecton Place, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $245,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans, 6m x 6m powered shed and huge outdoor entertaining area this property will certainly not...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $190,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 15 x 9 SHED and 6549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2, allotment this...

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $235,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $279,500

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!