Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle house blaze

A HOME has been destroyed after a fire broke out in a lounge room last night.

Emergency services were called to the Flagstone property, east of Toowoomba, just after 9.50pm after the fire broke out inside the structure.

The occupants of the home had evacuated when Queensland Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene on Rossells Rd.

Firefighters reported ammunition could be heard exploding as they battled to bring the blaze under control.

Paramedics standing by to assist QFES at a house fire on Rossells road #Flagstone about 9:52pm. Nil patients involved. pic.twitter.com/PIyuKEg0yu — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 27, 2018

Two 40kg gas cylinders were quickly ventilated and cooled but the structure itself could not be saved.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were put on standby at the incident and treated one person for smoke inhalation.

They were taken to hospital for further treatment.

The property, which was powered by generators, was destroyed in the fire.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are ongoing.