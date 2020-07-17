Danica Patrick kisses Aaron Rodgers prior to the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It's over for Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers.

They are "no longer together," a rep for Patrick told the New York Post's Page Six on Friday.

Rumblings of a split first emerged Thursday, when Swipe Sports reported the former NASCAR driver, 38, had unfollowed the Packers quarterback, 36, on Instagram.

Patrick was also said to be a no-show at a recent charity golf event that Rodgers participated in. As of Friday, Rodgers still follows Patrick on Instagram.

First linked in early 2018, Patrick spoke in November about the idea of getting engaged during an interview on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM radio show.

"You know what, that's one of those things, you can't be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there's that equal energy of being afraid that it's not going to happen," Patrick said at the time. "So you just have to let it go and be like, 'Well, am I having fun today? Yup.' Then life's good'."

In December, the pair also purchased a $28 million estate in Malibu.

Prior to their romance, Patrick had dated fellow professional racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn were together for three years before calling it quits in April 2017.

This article was originally published by the New York Post and reproduced with permission

Originally published as America's No. 1 sport power couple splits

