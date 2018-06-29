AMERICAN DREAMING: Bundy girl to travel to the states

Bundaberg's Alyssa Cameron is heading to the United States to play basketball matches for Queensland North.

BASKETBALL: Inspired by her mother and sister, Bundaberg's Alyssa Cameron is following in their footsteps.

The 14-year-old will travel to the United States to compete for the under-16 Queensland North team in the talent development program.

The program provides juniors with the valuable experience of playing against high school teams in the United States to improve their basketball ahead of future state competitions.

Cameron's sister Emilee was part of the team in 2016 with fellow Bundaberg Bear Mekkija Redgard part of it last year.

Redgard was also selected for this year's team but isn't going on the trip.

"I found out two months ago, when they announced the team after the last game trials,” Cameron said.

"I was pretty excited about it.”

The trip will last for almost two weeks with Cameron and the team to play teams in mini competitions.

There will also be time for some sightseeing.

"We get to go to Disneyland, which is pretty much the main thing I am looking forward to,” Cameron said.

"I'm looking forward to pretty much the tourism as well, going to all the places and seeing everything, because it is different over there.”

Cameron is also focused on improving her basketball as well.

The point guard plays for the Bears in the Central Queensland Basketball League, scoring 14 points in last week's win over Hervey Bay.

She also played for Bundaberg against the rest of the state in the under-16 state titles earlier this year.

"For me, I'm hoping to get more aggressive over there, because I'm not aggressive at the moment,” she said.

"The competition over there is a lot stronger and fiercer, so hopefully I get a bit more aggressive.”

Cameron is also hoping the experience can get her into the main Queensland North squad for next year.

"Hopefully I will be able to make it,” she said.

"If not I'm looking to be a reserve because I'm not entirely sure how I will go.”

Cameron said part of getting her there will be through playing in the Central Queensland Basketball League.

She said it had been beneficial as well, competing in the debut year of the competition.

"It's actually helped a lot, because playing against an older woman, they are a lot more experienced and know how to play better,” she said.

"It's good playing with them and against them because it improves my basketball.”

One of those players is Cameron's mother Karla, who is also her coach at the Bears.

"It is pretty good because she tells me what I can work on,” she said.

"She's coached me for representative basketball a couple of times over the years and it has helped me a lot.

"She knows what she is doing.”

Cameron said the trip wouldn't be possible without the help of her sister and mother.

The Shalom College student left for America this morning and is expected to get to the country before the end of the weekend.