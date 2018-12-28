Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man nearly drowns at popular beach

by Sally Coates
28th Dec 2018 2:18 PM

A BEACHGOER has been taken to hospital after nearly drowning at a popular Gold Coast beach this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call from Broadbeach at 10.33am that a male in his 40s needed assistance.

One crew arrived 15 minutes later and assessed him on the beach.

The critical care unit was not in attendance.

The patient was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident occurred at Broadbeach off Margaret Ave and Old Burleigh Road, south of Kurrawa.

The circumstances around the incident are unknown currently or if the man was swimming in an area patrolled by Surf Life Savers.

beach drowning editors picks gold coast surf safety

Top Stories

    Fowl shopping as birds hit the streets of Bundy

    Fowl shopping as birds hit the streets of Bundy

    Offbeat A PAIR of peafowl have been holding up traffic as they hit the shops in East Bundaberg this morning.

    Packages of white powder wash up on Bundaberg shores

    Packages of white powder wash up on Bundaberg shores

    Crime Two separate one-kilogram packages have been found

    Shoot from the sky, but know the rules first

    premium_icon Shoot from the sky, but know the rules first

    News Know the rules when it comes to flying drones

    Police ask for public's help with investigations

    Police ask for public's help with investigations

    News Officers want to speak to two men, woman

    Local Partners