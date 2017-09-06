Ambos take on a critical role

FOR Dean Bennett and Jacob Lange, becoming a paramedic was a career goal they wanted to pursue from a young age.

After spending the last few years as advanced care paramedics, the duo have amped up their skills by completing the Critical Care Paramedic Program, giving them the ability to administer certain drugs and undertake clinical interventions that standard advanced care paramedics are not qualified to perform.

"I chose to complete the program to be able to do the best I could for my patients,” Mr Lange said.

"Often I would be on scene with someone who was quite sick and I had exhausted my skill set but knew there was more that could be done for that patient.”

"For me it is the commitment to evidence-based medicine and life-long learning and to really make a difference,” Mr Bennett said.

The two paramedics were among 13 participants from around the state who completed the 12 month program.

Critical care paramedics make up the highest tier of clinical training within the QAS.

They have additional skills and drugs to manage life threatening conditions and assist front line advanced care paramedics with advanced life support.

They attend the most serious accidents, medical emergencies and provide support and leadership to ensure that the care provided is of the highest standard.

"Since completing the program, I have been to a couple of incidents by myself and it has been really good to put what I have learnt into practice independently,” Mr Lange said.

"About a week ago I had a patient who ended up getting quite a few interventions from myself in terms of airway management that I wouldn't have been able to do in my old scope of practice.”

Mr Lange has also taken on another skill set, training up to work on the rescue helicopters as a flight paramedic.

Mr Bennett said he was on his second shift as critical care paramedic and was eager to put his skills to use.

"We both feel ready to take the skills and knowledge we have acquired over the last 12 months to the patients in the community that need us,” he said.

Another local paramedic getting ready to take his career to the next level is Michael Porter, who will be starting the CCP program soon.

"It is going to be a challenging role,' he said.

"I want to step up and provide the best level of care I can to the community.”