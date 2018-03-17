Ambos sick of violent behaviour after coward punch

A MAN was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after being coward punched at a family event on Friday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service Spokesman said paramedics attended Carina Speedway on Goodwood Rd after a man in the audience was hit by another.

"We were called to an individual who had been struck at the speedway," the spokesman said.

"Fortunately paramedics found him to only have suffered a minor head injury.

"The patient refused transport to hospital."

The QAS spokesman said the coward punch action could have easily led to tragic circumstances.

"We don't like to see that, the potential risks from those sorts of punches give us grave concerns," the spokesman said.

"We see it time and time again and it can result in pretty horrific injuries."

Carina Speedway worker Sean Butcher told the NewsMail the incident had nothing to do with the venue itself.

"It was personal issues brought into the venue," he said.

"I'm grateful for all volunteers who stepped up and acted as security for the rest of the night.

"All people involved in the fights were safe and looked after."