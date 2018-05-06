Menu
CRASH INJURIES: A 27-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were injured in separate crashes yesterday.
CRASH INJURIES: A 27-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were injured in separate crashes yesterday.
Ambos in right place at right time

6th May 2018 10:01 PM

PARAMEDICS came across a three-car crash on Goodwood Rd yesterday morning while returning from another job at Woodgate.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the ambulance officers arrived on scene about 10.20am.

The QAS spokesman said an occupant of one of the vehicles, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital suffering minor injuries, including cuts.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being injured in a two-car crash yesterday.

A QAS spokesman said the crash happened on Rosedale Rd about 11.45am.

The boy had minor injuries and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital by paramedics.

