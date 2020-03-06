Ambos award ambition

Bundaberg State High Schools Zenaya Silvester-Mumford with the Queensland Ambulance Service School Based Scholarship award presented by QAS Wide Bay Chief Superintendent Russell Cooke and paramedic Rod Macdonald.

HARD work has paid off for a local student after she was recognised for an award that will fast-track her career.

Zenaya Silvester-Mumford, 16, was awarded as this year’s recipient for the QAS Indigenous School Based Scholarship Program.

“This scholarship is very special to me and it really means a lot,” Zenaya said.

“A lot of people go for this scholarship so I didn’t think I had a chance, but I’m so happy.”

The Bundaberg State High School student was one of 10 around the state that received a scholarship, as part of the program.

Through the scholarship, Zenaya will receive mentor and career coaching opportunities, funded by QAS and the Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation.

“Since I was a little girl I have wanted to work in a health-related field and help other people,” Zenaya said.

“My uncle was a registered nurse and he passed away, but I have always looked up to him and wanted to follow in his footsteps.

“The Girls Academy also helped me with my application and really support me in everything I do.”

Program manager for Girls Academy Lucy Hooper said she was proud of Zenaya, who initially didn’t have faith in her own ability.

“Girls Academy supports indigenous female students with a goal to help them achieve graduation,” she said.

“We do that by taking away their barriers to attendance and academic achievement and we support them post-school for two years.”

Zenaya plans to study a dual degree when she graduates next year.

The year 11 student was presented the award by the QAS Wide Bay chief superintendent and a paramedic, in front of family members, staff and her peers.