Bundaberg State High Schools Zenaya Silvester-Mumford with the Queensland Ambulance Service School Based Scholarship award presented by QAS Wide Bay Chief Superintendent Russell Cooke and paramedic Rod Macdonald.
Ambos award ambition

Rhylea Millar
6th Mar 2020 6:30 PM
HARD work has paid off for a local student after she was recognised for an award that will fast-track her career.

Zenaya Silvester-Mumford, 16, was awarded as this year’s recipient for the QAS Indigenous School Based Scholarship Program.

“This scholarship is very special to me and it really means a lot,” Zenaya said.

“A lot of people go for this scholarship so I didn’t think I had a chance, but I’m so happy.”

The Bundaberg State High School student was one of 10 around the state that received a scholarship, as part of the program.

Through the scholarship, Zenaya will receive mentor and career coaching opportunities, funded by QAS and the Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation.

“Since I was a little girl I have wanted to work in a health-related field and help other people,” Zenaya said.

“My uncle was a registered nurse and he passed away, but I have always looked up to him and wanted to follow in his footsteps.

“The Girls Academy also helped me with my application and really support me in everything I do.”

Program manager for Girls Academy Lucy Hooper said she was proud of Zenaya, who initially didn’t have faith in her own ability.

“Girls Academy supports indigenous female students with a goal to help them achieve graduation,” she said.

“We do that by taking away their barriers to attendance and academic achievement and we support them post-school for two years.”

Zenaya plans to study a dual degree when she graduates next year.

The year 11 student was presented the award by the QAS Wide Bay chief superintendent and a paramedic, in front of family members, staff and her peers.

