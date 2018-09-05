Menu
Ambos union backflips on 'mob attack' claim

5th Sep 2018 11:48 AM
THE union representing paramedics has admitted it was "wholly incorrect" to suggest the family of a Sydney man was responsible for his death by obstructing ambulance officers called to treat the 25-year-old.

Australian Paramedics Association NSW secretary Steve Pearce on Sunday claimed relatives of Hamze Ibrahim were responsible for his death by hindering officers called to a Riverwood unit that morning.

 

"We had the outrageous situation where a violent mob demanded paramedics hand over a defibrillator and drugs saying they would treat the patient ... the stupidity of these people have taken the life of their family member," Mr Pearce said in a statement.

Mr Ibrahim's family hit back on Monday stating their pain and suffering had been made worse by the association's "self-serving, reckless and unfounded comments".

"The inaccurate comments made on behalf of the association, which in essence, blames the family for the death of Mr Ibrahim, are totally devoid of compassion and empathy," the statement said.

The union on Wednesday admitted it was in the wrong.

"APA NSW acknowledges any statement ... to the effect that Mr Ibrahim's family members either contributed or were in any way responsible for his death is wholly incorrect and should not have been published," the organisation said in a statement.

"APA NSW further acknowledges at no time did Mr Ibrahim's family members obstruct or threaten paramedics whilst they were administering medical assistance."

