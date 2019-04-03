Ambo stole and hocked work iPad

STOLEN: Shae Patrick Guivarra pleaded guilty to stealing a work iPad to sell to pay off his debts.

A BUNDABERG paramedic has pleaded guilty to stealing and pawning a work iPad to help pay off personal debts.

Shae Patrick Guivarra appeared before the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday where it was heard he failed to return the device, belonging to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said on November 14, 2018, a QAS member reported that Guivarra had stolen and pawned the iPad to Cash Converters back in May.

"He placed the iPad on a loan for $130 ... He then returned to Cash Converters on 26 June where he paid $221 to retrieve it,” Sgt Burgess said.

When asked by a QAS member where the iPad was, Guivarra denied stealing it and said he must have misplaced it.

Guivarra did end up returning the device to QAS, however it had been restored to factory settings and all applications had been deleted.

On November 23, Guivarra voluntarily attended the police station to make admissions.

Defence lawyer Victoria Ward tendered character references for her client, saying his actions were out of character and the result of recent traumatic events.

"My client has been through quite a traumatic matter late 2017 where his brother committed suicide,” Ms Ward said.

"He instructs he was in a particularly bad financial situation at the time, he was behind in his car payments by about $4000 and his motorcycle had also been repossessed.

"He was also behind in rent,” the lawyer said.

"He did make attempts to consolidate his debts but was unable to.”

Ms Ward said her 22-year-old client was extremely remorseful.

Acting magistrate Neil Lavaring took on board MsWard's request to not record a conviction and placed Guivarra on a two-year period of probation.