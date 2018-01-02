Menu
AMBER WARNING: Severe weather headed towards region

Mikayla Haupt
THE Bureau of Meteorology are predicting round three for thunderstorms in the Wide Bay region.

At 1.45pm the bureau said Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Areas in the firing line include the Wide Bay and Burnett, Southeast Coast and parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

Forecasting radars are suggesting rain in Bundaberg by 4.30pm.

