‘Egg girl’ appears in court over ScoMo egging

Police allege she intended to embarrass Scott Morrison rather than harm him. Picture: Seven News

THE woman who made national headlines for throwing an egg at Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made a brief appearance in Albury Local Court.

Amber Paige Holt, 24, was charged with common assault and marijuana possession after Mr Morrison's visit to the Country Women's Association state conference at the Albury Entertainment Centre on May 7.

Holt pleaded guilty to marijuana possession but further discussions will be held between her defence and police over the common assault charge. The Yarrawonga woman was found with 0.3 grams of marijuana in foil after her arrest.

The Cotton On worker hurried out of court on Monday morning and didn't answer questions as media followed her.

A woman with pink hair, who pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over a different matter, cheered Holt on as she fled the court.

Her case was adjourned until July 8.

The first charge simply alleges Holt "did assault Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia".

Police will allege Holt heard about his attendance in Albury on the radio as she drove to work and bought eggs at Coles to smash on him.

It will also be alleged Holt had intended to embarrass the prime minister, and not harm him, due in part to his views on refugees.

As part of her bail, Holt is banned from attending any political events but an exception was made to vote.

She is banned from assaulting or threatening Mr Morrison, harassing or intimidating him or destroying his property.

Holt must attend corrections within seven days for a sentencing assessment report to be undertaken.