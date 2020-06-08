Police released images of a boy and girl reportedly missing from Harristown.

POLICE believe an eight-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl who are missing from Harristown, near Toowoomba, could be at significant risk and may have crossed the border to NSW.

Queensland Police issued an Amber Alert around 4.46pm Sunday, with officers appealing for urgent public help to locate the children. It said the children had been missing since 11.50am.

An amber alert has been issued for a girl and a boy. Picture: Queensland Police

The children are believed to be with 30-year-old Casey Allwood and travelling in a 1999 white Toyota Camry sedan with Queensland registration 759 KMD, which was last seen travelling eastbound at Gatton about 12.20pm today.

Allwood is described as caucasian, 160cm tall with a slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

The eight-year-old boy is described as caucasian, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The four-year-old girl is described as caucasian with blonde hair.

Police initially said the group were believed to be travelling south but also may also be in the Toowoomba or Bundaberg areas. It was later stated Queensland Police had reached out to NSW colleagues and "have reason to believe they may have crossed the border".

An image of the woman, released by police in relation to an amber alert. Picture: Queensland Police

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444 or by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting .

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote the reference number QP2001181598 within the online suspicious activity form.

Originally published as Amber alert children may have crossed border