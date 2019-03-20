Menu
URGENT: Police have issued an Amber Alert after a young girl was taken from a street in Biloela.
News

UPDATE: Missing Biloela child found in Calliope

Hannah Busch
by
20th Mar 2019 6:33 PM

UPDATE: A FIVE-YER-OLD girl allegedly abducted in Biloela earlier today has been found in Calliope. 

Queensland Police said the child was found safe around 7pm after a member of the public alerted police. 

"A 24-year-old woman is currently assisting police with their investigations," a QPS statement said. 

 

EARLIER: A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl is missing from Biloela, believed to have been taken by a woman driving a Holden Commodore sedan. 

Queensland Police have issued an Amber Alert calling for urgent public help to find the girl. 

"Police have information that a 24-year-old woman, not known to the child, may have taken her sometime between 2.45 and 3.15pm this afternoon," A QPS statement said. 

"The woman is driving a blue 2004 Holden Commodore sedan with Queensland registration 035 XZQ and is possibly heading to the Emerald or Mt Morgan areas."

She was taken from Malakoff St and may be at significant risk. 

There are fears for a girl believed to have been taken from a street in Biloela.
