Amazon couple’s $54.4 billion settlement

Amazon oligarch Jeff Bezos is officially splitsville from his longtime wife MacKenzie after a Washington State judge signed off on the divorce, according to Bloomberg.

The arrangement leaves MacKenzie with 19.7 million shares of Amazon.com valued at more than $US38 billion ($A54.4 billion), the tabloid reported.

Despite parting with billions, Jeff will comfortably remain the world's richest person, while the divorce settlement makes MacKenzie 22nd on Bloomberg's Billionaire's Index.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos in 2017. Picture: Getty Images

The two married long before Amazon's 1993 creation. Together they have four children.

But the union collapsed after news emerged in January that Jeff had been allegedly cheating on his wife with former television anchor Lauren Sanchez.

Lauren Sanchez, new partner of Jeff Bezos, in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

The story exploded into the public eye after racy text messages between the two were published by multiple media outlets, including the National Enquirer. "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon," the Amazon boss wrote her last April.

Bezos later published an open letter on Medium accusing American Media, the parent company of the National Enquirer, of trying to blackmail him.

Lauren Sanchez and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

In May, MacKenzie pledged to donate half her wealth to charity.

Last year Bezos launched a new charity organisation the Bezos Day One Fund, though critics argue that the world's richest man could be far more generous with his wealth.

