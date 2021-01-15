Menu
Naomi Kokkinos, 44, died in a car crash near Cloncurry on December 28.
‘Amazing woman’ remembered after road train crash

by Chris Clarke
15th Jan 2021 1:29 PM
NORTH Queensland is mourning the loss of a mother who was killed in a tragic road train crash on a rural road just days after Christmas.

Naomi Kokkinos, known as Nae to her friends and family, was travelling in a ute along the Barkly Highway, 26 kilometres west of Cloncurry in northwest Queensland, when the vehicle struck a road train on December 28.

Ms Kokkinos, aged 44, and a 17-year-old girl who was travelling with her died in the crash.

The road train driver was flown to Mt Isa Hospital for treatment.

 

A friend close to Ms Kokkinos called her an "amazing woman".

While the friend did not wish to speak on the record, she told The Courier-Mail that Ms Kokkinos was excited about her future and the futures of her children.

The friend described Ms Kokkinos as "a truly beautiful young woman" who had put personal tragedy behind her to focus on herself.

Ms Kokkinos will be farewelled in Tully, in far north Queensland, on January 25.

She is a former resident of Tully, Mt Isa and Ravenshoe, a funeral notice said.

Originally published as 'Amazing woman' remembered after road train crash

