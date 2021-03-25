Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

WATCH: Croc ambushes croc in ferocious Aussie river clash

by Natasha Emeck
25th Mar 2021 12:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

SHOCKED tourists witnessed an epic spectacle at Adelaide River yesterday when a massive croc ambushed another croc and threw it around like a ragdoll.

The footage shows a 2.5m croc swimming up to a Jumping Crocodile Cruise boat to snap up some meat when another, even bigger, croc emerged from the water below.

The ferocious croc clamped its jaws in the stomach of the smaller croc, flinging it around.

WA tourist Emilia Hemsley, who filmed the heavyweight fight, said she was in shock when it happened because the larger croc "came out of nowhere."

She said the smaller croc later managed to escape and swim away.

"I have never seen crocs in the wild and this was the first crocodile encounter on the tour," she said.

"Later on, I asked the tour guide if crocodiles eat each other."

Dominant male crocs have been known to fight viciously over territory in Adelaide River.

Two of the river's most ferocious rival crocs, Dominator and Brutus, were caught on camera by tourists during battle in 2019.

 

 

 

 

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Amazing video: Croc ambushes croc in ferocious Adelaide River clash

More Stories

adelaide river croc crocodile editors picks nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Carve-up of Greensill empire begins

        Premium Content Carve-up of Greensill empire begins

        Business All employees will be retained at Greensill’s wages on demand platform Earnd, after it was bought by Wagestream for an undisclosed sum.

        FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        Recognise anyone? Police investigate fare evasion

        Premium Content Recognise anyone? Police investigate fare evasion

        Crime Police have released images of some people they’d like to speak to in relation to...

        IN THE PIPELINE: Artist tells story with rolls for the soul

        Premium Content IN THE PIPELINE: Artist tells story with rolls for the soul

        News The limited edition collection features three exclusive designs and tells important...