Sharks were ripping into a whale carcass floating about 5km off Point Cartwright.
Sharks were ripping into a whale carcass floating about 5km off Point Cartwright. Ashley Symonds
'Amazing to see': Fisherman films huge sharks savaging whale

Scott Sawyer
by
24th Oct 2018 9:52 AM

WARANA fisherman and Brisbane firefighter Ashley Symonds says he's not seen anything like the feeding frenzy he came across just a few kilometres from Sunshine Coast beaches.

The 45-year-old was in his 5m, centre-console fishing boat about midday on Tuesday when he spotted what he initially thought to be the hull of a fibreglass boat.

When he got closer he realised he was looking at the 10m-long carcass of a humpback whale, which was being savaged by swarms of sharks.

The carcass was floating about 5km north-east of Point Cartwright.

Mr Symonds had been taking his boat out for a run and hadn't caught anything when he sidled up to amazing scenes.

He said about nine large tiger sharks and a great white shark were tearing into the whale carcass.

Mr Symonds, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer in Brisbane, tipped most of the sharks to be about 3-4m long.

"I thought it was a boat from a distance," he said.

"I wasn't scared, it was just amazing to see."

He said a number of the sharks were swimming over the whale's tail, while one large tiger shark was videoed swimming straight at his boat.

Local fisherman and firefighter Ashley Symonds said he'd never seen scenes like it in more than 25 years of fishing.
Local fisherman and firefighter Ashley Symonds said he'd never seen scenes like it in more than 25 years of fishing. Contributed

Mr Symonds said a number of sharks were swimming under his boat and bumping into it at times, but none of them tried to bite his vessel.

He was glad the seas were nice and calm at the time.

"I've never seen that," he said.

"It was cool.

"They weren't afraid of me at all."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

