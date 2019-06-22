AMAZING PICS: 100-year-old Bundy Queenslander transformed

COUNTRY CHIC: Mother and daughter duo, Sandy and Paige Palmer, spending the weekend in Bundaberg, at Goodwinrest.

Rhylea Millar

TURNING 100 is usually celebrated with a letter from the Queen and a slice of sponge cake with too much butter-cream frosting.

But for Goodwinrest, hitting a century was just the beginning for the restored Bundy Queenslander.

Sandy Palmer fell in love when she and her husband first laid their eyes on the antique beauty.

"I could picture straightaway what it would look like after we renovated it,” MsPalmer said. "We used to holiday here in Bargara a lot and I just loved it so much.

"My Mum and Dad bought a house here and we drove past one day and saw this was for sale and we just thought we have to get it.

"I love Bundaberg and the country houses and you don't find places like this anymore, especially on the Gold Coast.”

Constructed in 1910, the home needs renovation, but MrsPalmer wants to preserve as much of the original foundation as possible.

"The fretwork is beautiful and we haven't taken anything away. We wanted to keep as much of the original structure as possible,” she said. "We've had it for 10 years as a rental and when the tenants moved out two years ago, the timing was perfect but it needed a lot of work.

"It was pink and purple and liquorice all sorts inside - it's amazing what white paint can do.

"We had no hot water, the bathroom had to be completely re-gutted, we added a barn door, which created a little more space and we restored an old meat safe and used that as the vanity.

"We went to the local op-shop in Bundaberg and found the perfect bathroom mirror, for just $10 and it really was the finishing touch to the room.

"The whole kitchen sink and cabinet just fell completely out during the renovation and then we had to replace the whole window.

"When we put the air-conditioner in, we realised we had to rewire the whole property because it was all old wiring and that was a big expense.

"It just needed someone to love it.”

The stunning Queenslander is filled with antique furniture and homeware and while some of the trinkets are eccentric, they all work exceptionally well together and the country style remains consistent throughout the home.

"People come in and go 'oh my god' and it makes me think, oh, maybe it is pretty special,” MrsPalmer said. "The moment you step in that door, you want to keep going and each room brings another element of surprise.”

Goodwinrest is available to rent for short stays on Air BnB and can also be booked for weddings and photoshoots.

"It's the perfect place for a weekend away or for bridal parties to stay the night before the wedding and there's so much room here for them to get ready and take photos,” MrsPalmer said.

To hire Goodwinrest for your special event or photoshoot, visit goodwinrest.com.au or send an inquiry to enquiries@goodwinrest.com.au.