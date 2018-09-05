Amazing gift for CQ family with seriously ill child

ALMOST a third of little Olena Daley's life has been spent at Townsville's Ronald McDonald House, 1000km from their Clermont home, family and friends.

The Daley family were recently able to get away on a VIP holiday experience to Cairns thanks to Ingenia Communities' generosity.

A leading Australian property group, Ingenia Communities is helping Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia families create memories and opportunities to escape the daily stresses they face.

Fiona and Jesse Daley, parents to four-year-old Braith and seriously-ill one-year-old Olena were excited to have the opportunity to spend a week together in Cairns.

Ingenia Communities CEO Simon Owen said the Ingenia Holidays Cairns Coconut 'holiday on us' is the first of many to be gifted.

"We hope these getaways will provide families who may not have the time to arrange a family holiday with a well-deserved break," Mr Owen said.

"Our holiday parks are a great place for families to spend time together and to make wonderful memories - we are pleased to provide the opportunity to families coping with serious illness to build special bonds and escape the pressures inherent in their daily lives."

The Daley family, who arrived Saturday to start their family holiday, said they were excited to kick-off their adventure at the Cairns Coconut.

"Having an ill child costs a lot of money, we haven't been on a holiday all together as we just could not afford it - I don't even know when we last did have one," Mrs Daley said.

"We are eternally grateful for this fantastic opportunity from Ingenia, every day is learning to balance family time and our new normal.

"This is the first time Olena has been able to go swimming - both kids absolutely loved the pool.

"This place is amazing, it just blew us away at how lucky we are to be here.

"Ronald McDonald House has been so great, I don't want to think about where we'd without them - financially it's a huge help let alone the fact that it's across the road from the hospital and I can be with Olena in three minutes," she said.

The Daley family will enjoy the Ingenia Holidays VIP family experience which includes seven nights' accommodation in a three-bedroom condo at Ingenia Holidays Cairns Coconut and access to all the park's facilities including the onsite pedal karts, free snorkelling lessons and free outdoor movies.

"Working with a number of our partners we have also arranged for the Daley family to experience some of Cairns' tourist highlights, including a day trip to the Skyrail Rainforest Cableway, Paronella Park, the Cairns Aquarium and a day trip to Green Island with Big Cat Cruises," Mr Owen said.

"We understand families are going through very difficult times when they are using Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia services and we feel honoured to offer our support."