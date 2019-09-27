Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Malcolm Cuthbert is doing his bit for the drought-stricken in Stanthorpe with his planned water drive.
Malcolm Cuthbert is doing his bit for the drought-stricken in Stanthorpe with his planned water drive.
Rural

20,000 litres of water in amazing gesture for Stanthorpe

by Marcel Baum
27th Sep 2019 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ENTERPRISING factory worker is taking on a drought.

Lawnton local Malcolm "Big Mal" Cuthbert is making the most of his annual leave by assembling a mass of water for drought-stricken Stanthorpe.

Mr Cuthbert was stirred to action at the start of the month and will this weekend make his first water drive.

"I decided to do it after seeing it on TV," Mr Cuthbert said.

"I just thought 'what could I do to help?'"

"I've got a little Toyota HiLux ute and I thought I had to do something for those people."

Mr Cuthbert's efforts quickly went viral with donations of 10 litre water containers amassing under his house.

"I've probably got 20,000 litres sitting below the house, so it is going fantastic so far," he said.

"I would do it once a month so if someone gave more water I would find a way to get it out there."

Mr Cuthbert said he felt "bloody terrible" about Stanthorpe's plight and knew how desperate the situation was on the ground.

Mr Cuthbert's brother has a five-acre property in the city and has been waiting for six weeks on a load of water.

Stanthorpe is currently under some of the toughest water restrictions the region has seen with the Queensland Government sending 30-40 trucks of water a day.

Mr Cuthbert will be travelling in a caravan of three vehicles with a neighbour and work colleague on Saturday and welcomed businesses to donate palettes of water.

If you want to make a donation to Big Mal's water drive he can be contacted on 0419 640 458, or at Malcolm N Maree on Facebook.

More Stories

Show More
drought queensland drought water access

Top Stories

    Dam owner answers your questions

    premium_icon Dam owner answers your questions

    News SUNWATER’S chairwoman writes a letter explaining what led to the decision to reduce the height of Paradise Dam’s spillway.

    PM’s $100m mercy dash from US to Queensland

    premium_icon PM’s $100m mercy dash from US to Queensland

    Rural PM to extend aid to 13 extra areas across Australia

    An update: Nothing suspicious in servo ‘sudden death’

    premium_icon An update: Nothing suspicious in servo ‘sudden death’

    News POLICE were called to a service station in Booyal yesterday to investigate a...

    IN COURT: 33 people expected in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 33 people expected in Bundaberg court today

    Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...