Amazing Chinese gardens open to the public

BUNDABERG'S $1.2 million revamp of the Chinese Nanning Friendship Gardens is now finished and open to the public.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the work had been undertaken under the direction of Chinese engineers and designers to ensure a high degree of cultural accuracy was achieved within the gardens.

Cr Dempsey said the result was in line with the artist's impression provided to the council prior to the project starting.

"I think the residents of the region will be immensely impressed and proud of what has been achieved with the project," he said.

"There is little doubt this will become a photographer's canvas for a multitude of formal occasions and informal family events.

"The project, typical of the detail required in Chinese garden creations, featured significant hand laid pieces including the herringbone and basket weave pathways and the pebble ornamentation around the tree adjacent to the Friendship Temple."

Cr Dempsey said the entryway was impressive with its Chinese bells and beast heads signifying good luck and fortune to those entering.

"To achieve authenticity, much of the materials used were imported from Nanning.

"The project was very labour intensive but the result is something that is unique to the Bundaberg region and will stand as a tribute to the bonds of friendship that unite Bundaberg and Nanning.

Cr Dempsey said the gentle curve of the Friendship Bridge was complemented by the ornate viewing area that looked out over the pond with its strategically placed landscaping materials.

"The pathways meander through the garden area and ensure the visitor connects with the blend of grassed areas and planted foliage," he said.

"An outstanding addition is the large feature boulder that was imported from Nanning.

"It is quite special to have this tangible link drawn from the soils of Nanning located in the Friendship Gardens."

The gardens are now open to the public although the council asks visitors to respect the signage regarding the newly grassed area.

"The Friendship Garden will be officially opened when a delegation from Nanning visits Bundaberg in May next year to celebrate 20 years of the sister city relationship," Cr Dempsey said.

In recognition of the 19-year anniversary of the sister city relationship, the Chinese city gifted the region $1.2 million to facilitate the transformation of the gardens.