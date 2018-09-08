Amanda to shine under Gold Coast's V8 spotlight

LOCAL TALENT: Amanda Stevenson will compete next month in the Gold Coast Miss V8 Supercars pageant which will this year focus on female empowerment.

LOCAL TALENT: Amanda Stevenson will compete next month in the Gold Coast Miss V8 Supercars pageant which will this year focus on female empowerment. CONTRIBUTED

PAGEANTS are typically a show of beauty, but Bundaberg's Amanda Stevenson is about to prove she's more than just a pretty face.

The sales assistant and psychology student has been entering bikini competitions for the past 12 years and was elated to be a contender for Miss V8 Supercar 2018.

"I've done so many competitions but I've never really gone to the next stage, so I'm quite shocked because I've finally got through,” Ms Stevenson said.

LOCAL TALENT: Amanda Stevenson will compete next month in the Gold Coast Miss V8 Supercars pageant which will this year focus on female empowerment. CONTRIBUTED

The 30-year-old mother was selected as a wildcard for this year's online competition and will travel to Surfers Paradise next month to undergo a rigerous judging panel over the four-day Gold Coast 600 supercars event.

"This event is more about empoweing women who are strong, intelligent and outgoing,” she said.

"They've taken a lot of focus off the image side of it and are looking for women who want to influence.

"My mum has always been such a strong woman. She was a teacher, raised eight sons and three daughters all the while working to help my dad with his business, as well as being involved in church events.”

Ms Stevenson will be judged on five categories including interview, swimwear where the onepiece is provided, eveningwear, photographic direction, and social media use.

"I don't know what to expect, but I'm really looking forward to being on the track,” Ms Stevenson said.