Amanda Keller lashes Gleeson for Logies win

Amanda Keller on radio talking about the Gold Logie lossto Tom Gleeson. Picture: Supplied

AMANDA Keller has blasted controversial Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson in a sensational rant on Sydney radio.

The Living Room host today opened up about Gleeson's smear campaign, which resulted in him claiming the Logies' golden gong last month.

"The lead up to the Logies was hard yakka," Keller said on her WSFM radio show today.

"Normally, and I've only been up for a gold once before, it's always a privilege … to be nominated meant a lot to me. It really, really did."

While Keller said she appreciated Gleeson's Gold Logie campaign was a "joke", she said comments he had made in the aftermath had left her "upset".

"He's a comedian. I get what he was doing, which was trying to subvert the result," Keller said today.

Amanda Keller has opened up about her Gold Logie loss to controversial comedian, Tom Gleeson. Picture: Supplied

"And good luck to him, he did. That's how it goes. And I have no problem at all with that.

"But I think in his speech, when he pretty much said, 'Everyone who works in TV, if you want to win this, you're a big wanker, pretty much'.

"And that kind of upset me because he was mean to Grant (Denyer), I felt, he was like, 'I won it last year (in a campaign) for Grant and now, sucker, I've done it for me.'"

Keller said she had spoken to Gleeson the day after the Logies and had "no problem with Tom".

"His thing is comedy, so he wanted to turn it into a joke … and I like Tom, I saw him the next day at the airport," Keller said.

"But it gave everyone permission to say, 'yeah, you're all up yourself, it is a big joke'.

"It wasn't a joke to me. I don't know why in TV we're embarrassed to be proud of our work."

Amanda Keller said Tom Gleeson’s Logies campaign wasn’t a joke to her. Picture: Supplied

Keller took exception with Gleeson's suggestion that the Logies meant nothing.

"The through line worked but then he got to a point where he said, 'yeah, sucker for wanting this, it was all a dumb joke,'" Keller said.

"And that's what made me feel bad because to the other nominees, it wasn't."

"It didn't upset me on the night but I think in the dialogue afterwards, he's given everyone permission to say, 'yeah, you're all up yourselves', whereas … I was proud to be nominated."

Tom Gleeson and Amanda Keller played up their Gold Logie rivalry on the red carpet in the Gold Coast last month. Picture: Matrix

Tom Gleeson and Amanda Keller were friendly rivals on Logies night. Picture: MATRIX

During his Gold Logie acceptance speech last month, Gleeson said his smear campaign against other nominees, including Keller, was simply humour.

"I will say this though, there's been a lot of concern that I'm turning this award into a joke, but what you're forgetting is I'm a comedian, I love jokes," Gleeson said on stage at the Gold Coast ceremony.

"This award has meant so many things to so many people. And that doesn't cease to exist," the ABC TV comic said.

"In the past, it has represented trying to get diversity on screen and that's fantastic.

"But for me, it's a joke and I love jokes.

"I really think were should all lighten the f*** up, I really do."

News Corp Australia has contacted Gleeson for comment.