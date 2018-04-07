Amanaat continues his climb with Weetwood win

Amanaat and Bobby El-Issa cruise to victory in today's Weetwood Handicap at Clifford Park.

LIGHTLY raced four-year-old Amanaat stamped his arrival as one of Queensland's most improved race horses with a commanding victory in today's Audi Centre Weetwood Handicap (1200m) at Clifford Park.

Amanaat ended a controversial day for Ben Currie on a home-town high with the leading Toowoomba trainer celebrating back-to-back Listed Weetwood successes following his dead-heat victory last year with Col 'N' Lil.

Amanaat ($3.20) overcame a luckless run to deliver jockey Bobby El-Issa his second Weetwood win with a 2 3/4 length victory in track record time.

Eagle Farm gelding Hi I'm Back ($17) battled on strongly for second.

Last year's co-Weetwood dead-heater Jumbo Prince produced the eye-catching run of the race with a flashing finish into third after being last in the 14-horse field turning for home.

Amanaat was a $6000 tried-horse purchase by Currie who races the former Victorian with Tony Khoury.

The gelding has now won seven of his nine starts for Currie since arriving in Queensland late last year.

Trainer Ben Currie and jockey Bobby El-Issa celebrate their Weetwood success today with Amanaat. Nev Madsen

Currie earlier found himself involved in a QRIC steward's inquiry surrounding "suspicious activities" at his Toowoomba stables on this morning.

Currie said he expects to be cleared of any wrong-doing as he soaked up the euphoria of landing his second Weetwood success at just 26 years of age.

"He's been a ripper horse," Currie said.

"I'm really happy to see him win for Tony Khoury who has been a good mate.

"I was a bit worried in the run with him.

"But when he (El-Issa) let him go, he dashed.

"The horse is a real winner."

Currie was undecided post-race on what is next down the track for Amanaat.

"I don't know - I'll find a nice race for him," Currie said.

El-Issa was high in his praise for Amanaat and Currie.

"It wasn't one of my greatest rides from a wide alley, but what do you do," El-Issa said.

"Ben's on fire. He's an up-and-comer."

El-Issa combined with trainer Patrick Sexton to win the 2011 Weetwood with Lucky Leak.