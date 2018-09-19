Blind woman’s dog missing, feared stolen

Alyssa Maughan's assistance dog Dempsey has been missing for one week.

A BLIND woman south of Brisbane is desperately trying to find her assistance dog Dempsey who has been missing for one week.

Alyssa Maughan, who was born blind, has relied on Dempsey for essential daily jobs including guiding and medical-alert work for the past five years.

Last Wednesday, the Yorkshire terrier Shih Tzu cross slipped out of a gap in her fence in the backyard of her Woodridge home.

Dempsey and Ms Maughan have been together for five years.

"I thought that initially (she had run away)," Ms Maughan said.

"But she's never strayed too far and always comes back. This is really out of character for her."

Ms Maughan fears that someone has Dempsey.

She has contacted police, the RSPCA and Animal Welfare League and is offering a reward for her to be returned.

"An assistance dog partnership is unlike any other pet partnership. She's basically my lifeline," Ms Maughan said.

"It has taken a physical and mental toll not just on myself but all the people trying to help me maintain my independence."

Ms Maughan's friend Cath Mundy said it has been a "big blow" to her "fiercely independent" friend.

"It's really scary being blind in the world. Alyssa lets nothing stop her so having a dog like Dempsey gives her confidence and is essential to her independence."

Adding to Ms Maughan's concern is that Dempsey has been unwell and requires medical attention.

If anyone has any information that could lead to Dempsey's whereabouts, please contact 0423 672 078 or 0400 703 159.