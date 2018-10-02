Mystery deepens after double-stabbing horror

Police set up a Crime scene at Topton Street, Alva Beach after two people died, one person was injured and one person was taken into custody. Picture: Zak Simmonds

THE fatal double stabbing of two men in a tiny town south of Townsville has left detectives with more dots than connections.

Two men were allegedly stabbed with a knife at a residence on Topton St, Alva Beach, just after midnight on Monday.

Emergency services tried to resuscitate the men but were unsuccessful.

Alva Beach father Corey Christensen, 37, and Tom Davey, 27, of Tea Gardens, NSW, died on the side of the bloodied street, in what police have described as a "harrowing" scene.

Corey Christensen died after an incident on Topton St in Alva near Ayr.

Dean Webber, the 19-year-old occupant of the house colloquially known as "Webber's Hut", was taken into custody and is assisting police with their investigations.

Police are treating the incident as suspicious and are yet to charge anyone.

Bizarrely, police said at this stage it appears Mr Webber is not known to either of the deceased men.

Mr Christensen's family is understood to live two blocks away from where he was allegedly stabbed.

Police ruled out speculation the incident had been a house party turned sour.

Dean Webber, 19, is assisting police with inquiries after a stabbing incident at Alva Beach near Ayr.

Candice Locke, 29, of Kirwan, who was taken to the hospital from the crime scene with a shoulder injury, is known to one of the deceased men.

Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said there were "a lot of dots to join up" in the complex case, including the sequence of events that led up to the incident.

"There are a number people we've identified that were at the scene and a number of people that were external to the scene that we need to speak to," he said.

Det Insp Lawson said first responders did all they could to try and revive the men.

"It was a horrific scene, to arrive there and find two people, you're talking about the dead of night when it's totally dark," he said.

"People with those sorts of injuries in the middle of the street will obviously affect those that had to go there and provide that first aid. It's harrowing."

The crime scene was guarded by police overnight, with forensic investigators expected to return today.

Det Insp Lawson urged anyone with information to come forward, either to their local officer or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.