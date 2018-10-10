Menu
Rick Ralph, CEO of Waste Recycling Industry Queensland
Council News

Alternative waste technology 'key to Ipswich's liveability'

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Oct 2018 12:09 AM
ALTERNATIVE waste technologies should be explored if Ipswich is to become Queensland's most liveable city, the council says.

The city will take centre stage when it hosts the Future Waste Resources 2018 convention from tomorrow.

The international event, taking place at Queensland's oldest manufacturing centre, The Workshops Rail Museum, will present waste solutions and demonstrate ideas for change.

Waste, Recycling Industry Association of Queensland chief executive officer Rick Ralph said the event would showcase and share ideas to move towards zero waste.

"It will feature an impressive line-up of local and international keynote speakers and industry experts, presenting practical insights and outcomes that articulate how Queensland can deliver a new business environment focused on secondary resource and recycling management," he said.

Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said the City of Ipswich aspired to be the most liveable city in Queensland and wants to lead the way in resource recovery.

"A collaborative approach has been in place for some months now, actively looking for environmentally sustainable and commercially viable options and solutions to our collective waste challenge," he said

"Our current thinking is that alternative waste technologies should be explored."

The first two days of the convention will include international keynote speakers and presentations, including topics of the bio-industry, construction industry, production and packaging sectors.

Saturday will be an open day for the community to visit the equipment and trade exhibits, speak with manufacturers/composters and recyclers.

The council will hold education sessions and workshops.

