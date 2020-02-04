Alpacas join in for storytime at the library

Jaala Beauchamp reading Alpacas with Maracas at the Bundaberg Regional Library last year with Oreo and Jasper from Littabella Alpacas.

SOME special visitors will be popping into the Childers Library tomorrow morning for the weekly storytime.

Branch librarian Denise Rapkins said alpacas from Littabella Alpacas would be joining the first storytime for the year to listen along to Macca the Alpaca being read.

"The alpacas are just something to celebrate the new year and to make sure we get the word out to get mums and dads to bring their kids. It is an added incentive to get people into the library," she said.

Ms Rapkins said they started holding storytime due to the importance of getting children involved with literacy as early as possible and while there they sing, dance and listen to a story.

"We hold storytime every Wednesday for children from birth to four-years-old to try and educate parents on how important reading and rhymes are," she said.

"We have a really nice group of mums that have become close friends and it is free so there are no obligations. They just have a good time.

"Every year you lose some of the kids to prep and gain a new batch, and although it is lovely to see them grow up and go to prep it is sad, but we are excited to be starting up again this year."

Storytime sessions at Childers Library are held every Wednesday during the school term at 9.30am.