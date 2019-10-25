Alpaca therapy is helping to shear the love with all

CUTE AND CUDDLY: Nicole Read from Littabella Alpacas with Jasper, their main therapy alpaca.

ALPACA therapy is now available for all, with a Yandaran farm expanding its service from the Gin Gin State School to include the Bundaberg community.

Littabella Alpacas owner Nicole Read said she saw incredible results from the program and they had many different people partaking since they expanded the program six months ago.

The results programs had been so positive they increased from two alpacas to 20 in two years and were in talks with the NDIS to further help people with disabilities.

“I saw the results in the alpaca program at the Gin Gin school and thought other people in our community could use that,” Ms Read said.

“There have been massive changes in school attendance from the kids we work with, some of them have gone from 60 per cent attendance to 100 per cent so they can see the alpacas every Friday, it really works.”

“We have had all different people with different traumatic experiences who come and try it out, and nine times out of 10 they will stick with it.”

Ms Read said people have the option to take the alpacas through an obstacle course or even just sit with them.

“It empowers them, they are teaching the animal but the animal is also teaching them, the look on people’s faces is incredible,” she said.

“I’m not sure what it is about alpacas, maybe it is because they are a quirky animal but the alpacas are gentle, quiet and inquisitive and it is just magic to see how they help people.”

For more information visit https://bit.ly/32J1lR0