Alpaca open day a hit with Bundaberg locals

OPEN DAY: Sylvia Hyland appreciates the softness of alpaca wool at the Allyhar Alpacas open day. Brian Cassidy

BUNDABERG locals got a taste of the country yesterday at the Allyhar Alpacas open day.

Attendees got the chance to get up close to the animals and even take home some alpaca fleece goodies such as hand-knitted socks, beanies and scarves or their own alpaca.

Sylvia Hyland and her husband Athol of Jacaranda Park Alpacas were one of the farms from the region at the open day with their animals.

She said it was wonderful to have an event where people could experience what alpacas are like.

"We get so many comments about them,” she said. "The kids love them.”

Mrs Hyland said she and her husband have owned alpacas for nearly 21 years.

"I read an article about a lady who managed to minimise her tax by agisting them and she said they were quite easy to handle and so we went and looked at some.

"We take them to the Apple Tree Creek Markets and show them at Ag-Grow Trend. We've had a few champions there.”

She said people with a wool allergy could use alpaca fleece. "Sheep's wool has a lot of barbs on it whereas alpaca fleece has nowhere near as many which makes it softer,” she said.

She said they are starting to downsize their 34-head herd.

"We're getting older,” she said.

If you are interested in getting your own alpacas, give Sylvia and Athol a call on 41262371.