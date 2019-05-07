ALP unveils plan for our jobless youth

TAX CUTS: LABOR has unveiled a new initiative to support small businesses while getting young or older Aussies into the workforce.

TAX CUTS: LABOR has unveiled a new initiative to support small businesses while getting young or older Aussies into the workforce. Photo: File

LABOR has unveiled a new initiative to support small businesses while getting young or older Aussies into the workforce.

The New Jobs Tax Cut scheme will give businesses the opportunity to be eligible for an additional 30 per cent tax deduction for up to five new workers salaries for their first year of employment.

The salaries are capped at $50,000 per company, and businesses must have been running for more than two years to be eligible.

Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe said the tax cut scheme could be applied for by businesses with an overall turnover of less than $10 million. Mr Pascoe said the scheme would benefit businesses who were willing to give "young Australians a first start and older Australians another go”.

"Labor's New Jobs Tax Cut will give small businesses an incentive to put on additional employees aged under 25, over 55 and carers returning to the workforce,” Mr Pascoe said.

"This will help many small businesses around Bundaberg and provide additional incentives in hiring new staff, helping to grow our workforce.”

In order for a business to be eligible for the additional deduction, new employees must have first been unemployed for three months or more.

Employees must have been either a job seeker under the age of 25 or over 55, or a parent or carer returning to work.

In the December 2018 quarter, the unemployment rate in the Bundaberg region sat at 7.88 per cent.

One of the NewsMail's Future Bundaberg goals is to see the region's unemployment back within 1 per cent of the national average by the mid 2020s.