ALP push to open up Childers for tourism

LABOR'S candidate for Hinkler, Richard Pascoe, has called for work to be done on the southern entrance to Childers to support the town's heritage and tourism opportunities.

With the successful development of council-run RV parks in Childers and the Childers Festival each year, Mr Pascoe said it was important that the township of Childers was recognised and supported.

Childers has a rich history and is the entranceway to the greater Bundaberg area.

"That is why, if elected, I will be working with local council to enhance the southern entrance to Childers,” Mr Pascoe said.

"We need to develop an entrance that speaks to its rich heritage and encourages tourism within the township.

"Thousands of people travel through Childers every day.

"We need to encourage them to stop along the way and support our local businesses in Childers.”

Mr Pascoe has lived in the electorate for the past 18 years, having moved here in 2000 to commence his teaching career.