Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe.
Labor candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe. Mike Knott BUN210119LAB7
Politics

ALP push to open up Childers for tourism

27th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR'S candidate for Hinkler, Richard Pascoe, has called for work to be done on the southern entrance to Childers to support the town's heritage and tourism opportunities.

With the successful development of council-run RV parks in Childers and the Childers Festival each year, Mr Pascoe said it was important that the township of Childers was recognised and supported.

Childers has a rich history and is the entranceway to the greater Bundaberg area.

"That is why, if elected, I will be working with local council to enhance the southern entrance to Childers,” Mr Pascoe said.

"We need to develop an entrance that speaks to its rich heritage and encourages tourism within the township.

"Thousands of people travel through Childers every day.

"We need to encourage them to stop along the way and support our local businesses in Childers.”

Mr Pascoe has lived in the electorate for the past 18 years, having moved here in 2000 to commence his teaching career.

hinkler election richard pascoe
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Santalucia's huge land offer to boost Bundy's job growth

    premium_icon Santalucia's huge land offer to boost Bundy's job growth

    Politics AFTER Bundy missed out on youth training hub from Feds, local developer John Santalucia is calling on the 10 federal candidates to address youth unemployment.

    • 27th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Dad banned from driving asks Magistrate if he can drive

    premium_icon Dad banned from driving asks Magistrate if he can drive

    Crime He is due to reappear on July 17 to contest similar charges

    • 27th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    'Forgotten' firearms found in a cupboard

    premium_icon 'Forgotten' firearms found in a cupboard

    Crime Carson thought his firearms licence had been approved

    • 27th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Key Bundy service helping people under threat

    premium_icon Key Bundy service helping people under threat

    Politics Calls for additional neighbourhood centre funding.

    • 27th Apr 2019 5:00 AM