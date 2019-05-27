Menu
Tracey McPhee Alowishus Delicious.
Business

Alowishus leads discussion as Small Business Week kicks off

by MARCUS
27th May 2019 5:00 AM
HOW does a little cafe at the back of a narrow arcade grow into a local landmark that employs over 45 people in just a few short years?

In the first of a series of free sessions being held to celebrate Small Business Week, Tracey McPhee from Alowishus Delicious will be at the Generator today from 12.30pm to 1.30pm discussing the crucial role that finding and developing the right people has played in creating an award-wining business.

Mrs McPhee, who owns Alowishus with her husband Michael, says that their success is partly about amazing fresh food and great coffee, but equally it is about finding people that are willing to adopt their values and making sure they are happy.

"We want people to be better for having been part of our team,” Mrs McPhee said.

"Even if they move on, we feel like we have played our part if they take some of the Alowishus philosophy with them.”

Today's free event at the Generator, hosted by the Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre (BBEC), will further explore how Alowishus provides staff with opportunities and creates a harmonious work environment.

Bookings are not essential, however, registering via the BBEC website www.bundabergbec.org.au is appreciated.

The event comes as the State Government announces applications are open for more than $1 million in digital grants for small businesses.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said Queensland's 438,000 small businesses are the lifeblood of the state's economy.

"Each small business has a story filled with passion and hard work, and their businesses are the heart and soul of our communities,” Ms Fentiman said.

For more information on events during Queensland Small Business Week and the Small Business Digital Grants visit the website www.business.qld.gov.au

