Aloisi calls for a new Brisbane A-League team

Former Roar coach John Aloisi has added to the chorus of calls for a second Brisbane A-League team.

Last week, another ex-Roar mentor, Miron Bleiberg, called for the inclusion of another side from Queensland's capital city in the A-League following his old club's decision to leave Suncorp Stadium and make Redcliffe's Dolphin Stadium their new home.

Football Queensland CEO Robert Cavallucci - who previously headed a Brisbane City bid for A-League inclusion - also wanted a second Brisbane A-League team, regardless of where the Roar played.

Aloisi, who parted ways with the Roar in December 2018 after more than three years as coach, said the city of Brisbane deserved to have a second A-League team.

"I would love a second team to be in the A-League in Brisbane around that (city) area because local derbies make it more exciting, the league," he said.

"(With) the population, especially the growing population in Brisbane, there's room for it.

"Once there's another team, the team that's already based there has to improve, because they've got rivals.

"The same has happened in Melbourne, in Sydney - you've got someone that you're competing against not only on the pitch but also off the pitch.

"I would love to see a second team. Whether that will happen in the near future, I don't know."

Aloisi, who still lives in Brisbane, expressed his reservations about the Roar playing all their home games at Dolphin Stadium, despite his fondness for the atmosphere at boutique stadiums.

"It (Dolphin Oval) is for a Brisbane Roar supporter, a little bit out (of the way)," said Aloisi of the Redcliffe venue, which is situated in the Moreton Bay region.

"I'm still intrigued to see how it's going to go down with a supporter going there every week or every second week.

"The majority of them (supporters) follow Brisbane Roar because it is Brisbane, and Redcliffe is that little bit further out.

"Sometimes to get out (of Brisbane) and go up that Sunny (Sunshine) Coast sort of way, the traffic can be horrendous.

"It's different if it's a one-off game or two games ... but doing it every week, I hope it goes well for them, but I'm still unsure how it's going to go."

Aloisi, who also coached Melbourne Heart in the A-League before his Roar stint, was confident he would again coach at the top level.

"I'd love to coach again, I will coach again, I don't know where, and I'm taking this time at the moment that I'm not coaching to keep on watching football games, watching players so I'm ready for the next opportunity," he said.

"Whether that's here in the A-League or eventually maybe going overseas I'm not sure yet, but I'd love to coach again."

