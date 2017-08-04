26°
News

Nearly one in four youths jobless in the Wide Bay

4th Aug 2017 5:12 PM
JOB LOSS: Opposition employment spokesman Jarrod Bleijie says 900 young people have lost their jobs in the Wide Bay region since Labor was elected.
JOB LOSS: Opposition employment spokesman Jarrod Bleijie says 900 young people have lost their jobs in the Wide Bay region since Labor was elected. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WIDE BAY youth unemployment has hit 23.5% with young jobseekers continuing to find it difficult to find work in the region.

Opposition employment spokesman Jarrod Bleijie said 800 young people had lost their jobs in the region in the last year, with a total of 900 youth jobs lost since the 2015 state election.

"Youth unemployment in Wide Bay has now reached a staggering 23.5%, which is up 2.5% in the past 12 months under Labor and the second worst rate in Queensland," Mr Bleijie said.

"Clearly, Labor's so-called jobs budget is nothing more than a con job from a government that is anti-investment and anti-business.

"Now, many young Queenslanders are losing hope of ever finding work."

But Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the government was working hard to curb unemployment in regional areas.

"The Queensland Government's Back to Work Regional Employment Package - Back to Work - is continuing to deliver positive employment outcomes for employers and jobseekers in our region," she said.

"As at July 27 this year, 670 Wide Bay jobseekers have been employed through the youth boost component of the program.

"The youth boost specifically applies to young workers aged between 15 and 24 years.

"Because of this success, the government also allocated an extra $50 million to the existing Back to Work program to continue this fantastic program in regional Queensland."

Ms Donaldson said Mr Bleijie's claim that 200 people had left the program showed he was grasping at straws in an attempt to discredit a successful program.

"Even if you accept Mr Bleijie's rounding error - the exact figure is 148 - this is an employee turnover of only 200 out of over 6000 jobseekers who are back in work. That's only 2.8% of participants," she said.

Bundaberg News Mail
Firefighters don hazmat suits, respond to dangerous leak

Firefighters don hazmat suits, respond to dangerous leak

A MAN driving at Burnett Heads is thanking his lucky stars after a deadly liquid began leaking from a safe in the back of his vehicle.

Man who strangled girlfriend facing deportation

Murray Churcher.

New Zealander threatened to kill woman

10 people Bundy police want to speak to

Police are looking to speak to this person.

Do you know these faces?

Family pooled cash to help pained mum buy pot

A group of family and friends pooled their cash to buy marijuana for a woman suffering pain, a court has heard.

Matter labelled 'quite sad'

Local Partners

Bargara paramedic faces the other side of medical help

IT'S been a turbulent few weeks for Bargara paramedic Steve (Sunny) Whitfield and his family and they're strapped in for a long, life-changing ride.

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

SISTER CITY: A delegation from Settsu is in Bundaberg and had a meet and greet with Bundaberg councillors yesterday.

Sister city goes well

Semi-finals for Bundy's C Factor

GOT TALENT: Pete O'Brien, Karen Bath, Cherry Thomson and Donna Habermann at last years C-Factor talent show which helped raise money.

Watch Bundaberg's talent wow at C Factor semi-final at Riverfeast

Engines revving and ready to go for next meet

MOWER RACING: Dave Lowe racing at Bullyard.

Mowers ready to race for Father's Day

GIG GUIDE: Live entertainment around Bundy this week

RISING STAR: Catch Ryan Giles at the Bucca Hotel on Saturday.

Who's on stage where and when

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

A “GRATUITOUS” sex simulator game which let players enjoy graphic romps with a range of simulated beauties has been banned.

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Marco Pierre White hosts the TV series Hell's Kitchen Australia.

Celebs are bravely stepping into the Kitchen with Marco Pierre White

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $220,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

2,339m2 WITH TOWN WATER and SEWER ONLY 3KM TO CBD

3 Parkview Terrace, Bundaberg North 4670

Residential Land This allotment is something special, where else can you find a 2,339m2 ... Expressions of...

This allotment is something special, where else can you find a 2,339m2 allotment with town water, sewer, no rear neighbours and under 3km to the CBD post office in...

EXCELLENT VALUE HERE - 25 ACRES OR (10.02HA)

50 Sues Road, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 0 0 $55,555.00

Look at the heading - Look at the Price -Look at the land size- Look at the photos - Pick up the phone and call me, number is below. This is excellent value here...

20 ACRES OF LAND IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

19 Main Street, Yandaran 4673

Residential Land Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel ... $375,000

Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel and across the road is the local shops. - Main street and rollings frontage - Close...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $209,900

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

7,007m2 WITH TRANQUIL SURROUNDS, NO REAR NEIGHBOURS AND CLOSE TO RIVER

36 Ghost Gum Road, Sharon 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a small acreage block with no rear ... $155,000

Are you are looking for a small acreage block with no rear neighbours close to the river to design and build your new family home? If so this 7,007m2 allotment in...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM ON 1,012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $167,500

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct