NOT IMPRESSED: Resident Susan Rawsthorne at the Bundaberg Regional Council meeting at Childers.
NOT IMPRESSED: Resident Susan Rawsthorne at the Bundaberg Regional Council meeting at Childers. Sarah Steger
Almost a no show for first Childers council meeting

Sarah Steger
25th Apr 2018 7:58 AM

CHILDERS resident Susan Rawsthorne was far from impressed when no other locals attended Bundaberg Regional Council's ordinary meeting yesterday.

The meeting was held at the old Isis Shire Council building and marked the first general council meeting held at Childers since 2009.

Ms Rawsthorne said she was disappointed no other residents had shown up to the meeting seeing as "most are pretty quick to bag council”.

"I'm quite surprised I'm the only one,” she said.

"Here's their opportunity, right at their front door and they haven't turned up.”

Ms Rawsthorne said while she only came because she was a "sticky beak” and liked to know what was going on, there were residents who thought the town was dirty and lacked council attention who should have come.

The council's next general meeting is scheduled for May 22.

