Almost $50,000 has been raised for the family of a three-year-old girl left fighting for life after she was hit by a car.

A fundraiser for the Gold Coast family of a three-year-old girl hit by a car on Sunday has smashed its goal in just hours.

The GoFundMe page for Luna Matenga, who is fighting for life after she was struck while crossing Goldmine Rd at Ormeau, has raised $47,000 in 17 hours.

Its initial fundraising goal was $30,000.

Luna Matenga is fighting for life in a Gold Coast hospital after she was hit by a car.

Family friend Clare Hamilton, who started the campaign, said Luna's parents Jessica and Timi "would never ask for anything in life".

"They are the most loving, caring, positive and giving friends and parents," she said.

"Everyone who knows Luna knows that she is an absolute warrior.

"Our princess will fight until the end. She is courageous. She is confident. She is kind and she is brave. She will not give up and neither will we."

Gold Coast couple Jessica and Timi Matenga with their children.

More than 500 people have donated to the fundraiser while there have been thousands of messages of support left on social media.

They include one from former Broncos player Adam Blair, who said "Sending love and prayers your way".

A Gold Coast University spokeswoman on Tuesday said that Luna remained in a critical condition in intensive care.

Originally published as Almost $50k raised for 'little princess' hit by car