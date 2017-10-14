Almost 50 tonnes of waste removed from Avenell Heights

MINI-TORNADO: Jordan Walmsley shared these photos of the destruction to her Avenell Heights home.

MINI-TORNADO: Jordan Walmsley shared these photos of the destruction to her Avenell Heights home.

THE Bundaberg Regional Council's clean-up crews continue their work in the region, removing almost 50 tonnes of waste from Avenell Heights alone.

With more rain predicted to hit the region today and tomorrow, council was still cleaning up suburbs affected by the 300mm downpour earlier this month.

The clean-up in Avenell Heights resulted in about 49t being collected - 47t of construction waste and two tonnes of green waste.

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor said council staff members were still engaged in clearing debris from drains and roadways with the most heavily trafficked roads receiving priority attention.

"What we did notice, particularly in the Alloway area, was a lot of cane trash that was carried into properties, clogged drains and in some cases caused enough build-up to bring down panels of fencing,” Cr Trevor said.

"Council staff have been busy clearing all manner of debris, and while there are numerous sticks, branches and grass creating obstructions in drains, there is also significant rubbish present that people have obviously discarded from vehicles or simply littered.”

Cr Trevor said it was too early to tally the economic cost of the rain event.

"Council was able to help people in the Avenell Heights area impacted by the mini tornado and the three-and-a-half day free pick-up of rubbish from affected properties resulted in dozens of loads heading to the waste facility at University Drive.”